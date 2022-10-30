ICC Men's T20 WC: SA Top Group 2, India 2nd After Defeat

Brilliant half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped South Africa overcome early hiccups and defeat India by five wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

With this win, South Africa is at top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three. Suryakumar Yadav (68) was India's only star in batting. Though India had SA down at 24/3, Miller (59*) and Markram (52) powered them to victory with two balls to spare.

Chasing 134, South Africa was off to a bad start as they lost in-form batters Quinton de Kock (1) and Rilee Rossouw (0) to pacer Arshdeep Singh. The bowler was breathing fire in his first over and dismissed them both within the first three balls. Proteas were reduced to 3/2.

After this, Arshdeep joined forces with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The youngster and veteran continued building immense pressure on out-of-form skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, not really letting them open their arms loose.

Building up pressure paid off for Men in Blue as Bavuma was dismissed by Mohammad Shami, after being caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for 10 off 15 balls. Proteas were 24/3 in 5.4 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, South Africa was at 24/3, with David Miller (0*) joining Markram (12*).

At the end of 10 overs, South Africa was at 40/3, with Markram (23*) and Miller (5*) at the crease. They needed 94 in the last 10 overs.

The second half started on a good note for Proteas as both batters hit Hardik Pandya for 16 runs in the 11th over, including three fours. SA crossed the 50-run mark in 11.4 overs.

In the next over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, India missed a chance to break the partnership between Markram and Miller as Kohli dropped Markram at deep midwicket.

Markram and Miller brought up their 50-run stand in 45 balls. The 14th over by Ashwin was expensive as 17 runs came off it, bringing Proteas into a strong position.

Arshdeep was brought back into the attack in the 15th over. But by then, Markram was unstoppable. He brought up his ninth T20I half-century in 38 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, SA was at 95/3, with Markram (50*) and Miller (28*) at the crease. 55 runs were scored in five overs and Proteas needed 39 in the last five overs.

Dinesh Karthik sustained an injury and Rishabh Pant was brought in as his substitute keeper.

SA brought up their 100 in 15.3 overs. Hardik broke the 76-run stand between Markram-Miller after Markram was caught by Suryakumar Yadav for 52 off 41 balls at deep-midwicket. Proteas were 100/4. Tristan Stubbs was the next one on the crease.

India took a gamble by bringing Ashwin for the 18th over, who had struggled to get going all this while. Miller welcomed him with two consecutive sixes, reducing the equation to 13 off 16 balls.

However, it was Ashwin who had the last laugh as Stubbs was trapped lbw for six. Half of Proteas batting line up was back in the hut for 122 runs and Ashwin finally had a wicket.

Wayne Parnell joined Miller. The deficit was cut down to 12 off 12 balls, with Ashwin making a solid comeback after being hit for two sixes.

Shami was brought to bowl the 19th over. He was brilliant so far but it was a major test for him. He was hit for a four on his first ball and Miller brought up his sixth fifty in 41 balls. With six runs in his over, India needed to defend six in the final over, with danger man Miller still at the crease.

Bhuvneshwar was brought to bowl the last over. South Africa levelled the scores on the third ball of the innings. It finished the innings at 137/5 in 19.4 overs, with Miller (59*) and Parnell (2*).

Arshdeep Singh finished as the top bowler for India, taking 2/29. Pandya, Shami and Ashwin got a wicket each.