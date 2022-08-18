14,30,337 Aspirants To Appear For 30,000 Grade III, IV Posts: Pijush Hazarika

Assam minister of information and public relations, Pijush Hazarika on Thursday informed that a total of 14,30,337 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations to fill Grade III and Grade IV posts in the state.

Addressing the media today, Hazarika informed that the examinations will be held to fill 30,000 vacancies in different departments of the state government.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had already held a virtual meeting with the DCs and other stakeholders on Wednesday and briefed them with all necessary instructions for the examinations which will be held on 21, 28 August and 11 September, 2022.

Speaking on some organizations getting themselves involved in protest against CAA during this period when the government is having recruitment examinations for almost 30,000 posts, the minister appealed all concerned not to create any restless environment.

He said, "We may have differences in terms of our ideology, but one should not create restless environment during one of the largest recruitment drives of the state government, keeping the job aspirants as the hostages."