BREAKING: IAS BB Dev Choudhury Appointed APSC Chairman

IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Dev Choudhury will replace Dr. Ajanta Nath, who had been appointed to the position in June this year.

The appointment was made by the Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi via an official order dated June 27.

According to the order, Dr. Nath, a member of the APSC was appointed to take over the office of the chairman.

Dr. Nath replaced former APSC chairman, retired IAS Rajiv Kumar Bora.

It may be noted that Dev Choudhury has earlier served as the deputy commissioner of Bajali district in Assam till April, 2022.

Since then, he served as the secretary of secondary education. Moreover, he had also served as the APSC controller of examinations.