Assam: Youth Dies By Suicide After Stabbing Lover In Jorhat

A lover in Assam’s Teok committed suicide after allegedly stabbing his partner on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kakojan in Teok in the Jorhat district of Assam.

The boyfriend allegedly attacked his partner with a sharp weapon, seriously injuring her in the process, before committing suicide himself.

Following the stabbing incident, the girl was immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.