Assam: Youth Dies By Suicide After Stabbing Lover In Jorhat

A lover in Assam’s Teok committed suicide after allegedly stabbing his partner on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Kakojan in Teok in the Jorhat district of Assam.
The boyfriend allegedly attacked his partner with a sharp weapon, seriously injuring her in the process, before committing suicide himself.
Following the stabbing incident, the girl was immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, the culprit ended his own life after stabbing his lover. His identity has not been established yet, informed police officials.
On the other hand, the victim has been identified Ume Sultana, a resident of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon. She was living in a rented space in Teok’s Kakojan.
Police further revealed that the deceased youth was a resident of Tezpur.