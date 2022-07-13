Opposition Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha To Arrive In Assam Today

The opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha will arrive in Guwahati on Wednesday to seek support for his candidature for the elections to be held on July 18.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora said that Sinha will look for the support MLAs and MPs of opposition parties in the state.

Sinha will arrive here by afternoon today on a chartered flight to meet opposition Congress MLAs and MPs, independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and independent Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

It may be noted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu had visited Assam last week to meet with legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) to seek their support.

The ruling NDA has a total of 79 seats with BJP holding 63, AGP nine and UPPL seven seats in the 126-member state assembly.