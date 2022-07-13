Former Meghalaya CM Vows To Revert On Border Pact With Assam If Voted In

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday claimed that his party would tear down the border agreement with Assam if they come to power.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly, Sangma has in the past been a vocal critic of the government’s pact with neighbouring Assam over six areas of dispute along the border.

He said that his government will work towards scrapping the understanding between the governments of the two states that was signed recently, if voted to power next year.

Sangma said, “We stand committed to see that it is undone if we are voted to power.”

“Whatever discussions have taken place between the two governments is not in sync with the expected line of agreement,” he added.

The former CM also said, “Whatever has been decided in the bilateral discussion and the subsequent agreement, it is not acceptable to the people of the state.”