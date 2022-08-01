18 ACS Officers In Assam Promoted To IAS

As many as 18 ACS officers serving in the government of Assam were on Monday appointed IAS officers by virtue of promotion.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu approved the promotion of the members of the state civil service of Assam.

An order form the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions dated August 1 read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 read with Regulation 9(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint the following members of the State Civil Service of Assam to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by Government of India under Regulation 5(1) of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2020, on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, under Rule 5(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.”