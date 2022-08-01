Committee Probing APSC Scam To Submit Report In 1 Month: Jishnu Barua

The committee looking into the scams related to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will submit their report within a month, said chief secretary to the state government on Monday.
Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua today said that the probing committee is lokely to submit their report soon.
He further informed that a special meeting is scheduled to take place soon. After the meeting, the report will be submitted, Barua added.
It may be noted that charges were earlier framed against a total of 67 people in connection with the infamous APSC scam that rocked Assam.
Of them, 60 were candidates who appeared for the exam, while the remaining seven were APSC members and staff.
The court had also declared two other accused, Sudeep Das and Rajib Pal as absconding from justice.
Rajib Pal is the brother of Rakesh Pal, while Sudeep Das was the personal assistant of Rakesh Pal.
Notably, two of the accused in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.