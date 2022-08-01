Committee Probing APSC Scam To Submit Report In 1 Month: Jishnu Barua

The committee looking into the scams related to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will submit their report within a month, said chief secretary to the state government on Monday.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua today said that the probing committee is lokely to submit their report soon.

He further informed that a special meeting is scheduled to take place soon. After the meeting, the report will be submitted, Barua added.

It may be noted that charges were earlier framed against a total of 67 people in connection with the infamous APSC scam that rocked Assam.