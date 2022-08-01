Accused In Vineet Bagaria Suicide Case Surrenders In Dibrugarh

In a major update in the case of abetting the suicide of Vineet Bagaria, a prime accused surrendered before the court in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

According to reports, the accused, who had been absconding since the incident, appeared before the court to surrender today.

Police said that he has been identified as Sanjay Sharma. However, Aziz Khan, another accused in the case, remains nowhere to be found.

Four accused in the case have been arrested so far including Sharma who surrendered today, police informed.

Officials further mentioned that the ones accused in the case so far are Nishant Sharma, Baidullah Khan and Samsula Khan.