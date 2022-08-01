Accused In Vineet Bagaria Suicide Case Surrenders In Dibrugarh

In a major update in the case of abetting the suicide of Vineet Bagaria, a prime accused surrendered before the court in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.
According to reports, the accused, who had been absconding since the incident, appeared before the court to surrender today.
Police said that he has been identified as Sanjay Sharma. However, Aziz Khan, another accused in the case, remains nowhere to be found.
Four accused in the case have been arrested so far including Sharma who surrendered today, police informed.
Officials further mentioned that the ones accused in the case so far are Nishant Sharma, Baidullah Khan and Samsula Khan.
Meanwhile, the chief judicial magistrate of Dibrugarh sent Sharma to police custody.
It may be noted that animal activist Vineet Bagaria had hanged himself at his residence after allegedly facing harassment from the accused.
Prior to his death, Bagaria had recorded a video accusing Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma, and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a rental space.
Neighbours also mentioned that there had been a feud between the two families for several years.