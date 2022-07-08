18 Wounded As Guwahati-Mankachar Bus Falls Into Ditch In Meghalaya

As many as 14 people sustained injuries after a Guwahati – Mankachar night super bus met with an accident in neighbouring Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The incident took at Gomaijora under Phulbari police station in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya at around 2 am last night.
According to reports, the bus was headed towards Mankachar from Guwahati and lost control and fell into a ditch.
The bus that met with the accident had registration numbers AS 01 NC 2524. The driver lost control and drove the bus into a ditch on the roadside.
Locals reported hearing loud screams after the incident after which they reached the site of the incident. They rescued some of the passengers from inside the bus.
As many as 14 people were wounded in the accident. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and are receiving treatment.