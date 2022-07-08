18 Wounded As Guwahati-Mankachar Bus Falls Into Ditch In Meghalaya

As many as 14 people sustained injuries after a Guwahati – Mankachar night super bus met with an accident in neighbouring Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident took at Gomaijora under Phulbari police station in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya at around 2 am last night.

According to reports, the bus was headed towards Mankachar from Guwahati and lost control and fell into a ditch.