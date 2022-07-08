Uddhav Thackeray Demands Fresh Elections In Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded fresh elections in the state in his first public appearance since the crowing of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister.

Thackeray also said that he will not allow the rebel faction to use the Shiv Sena’s poll symbol.

He said, “I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen.”

“No one can take the bow and arrow symbol from the Shiv Sena. However, people don't look at only the symbol, they look at the person who has taken the symbol,” he added.

Thackeray went on to accuse the rebel camp of staying silent when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted and “abused” him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

“You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this,” said Thackeray without naming Eknath Shinde.

He further said, “Some people say if they are called to Matoshree, they will come. They say they have respect for me. I am thankful. But if you had come and spoken to me, then you would not have needed to go on this tour. But now you are with people who have abused my family. They have made attacks on our reputation. So, you decide if your love and respect is real.”