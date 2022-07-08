Uddhav Thackeray Demands Fresh Elections In Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded fresh elections in the state in his first public appearance since the crowing of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister.
Thackeray also said that he will not allow the rebel faction to use the Shiv Sena’s poll symbol.
He said, “I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen.”
“No one can take the bow and arrow symbol from the Shiv Sena. However, people don't look at only the symbol, they look at the person who has taken the symbol,” he added.
Thackeray went on to accuse the rebel camp of staying silent when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted and “abused” him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.
“You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this,” said Thackeray without naming Eknath Shinde.
He further said, “Some people say if they are called to Matoshree, they will come. They say they have respect for me. I am thankful. But if you had come and spoken to me, then you would not have needed to go on this tour. But now you are with people who have abused my family. They have made attacks on our reputation. So, you decide if your love and respect is real.”
“I am proud of the 15-16 MLAs who are with me despite threats. This country thrives on Satyameva Jayate, not Asatyameva Jayate,” he added.
The former CM said that the Supreme Court will decide on the future of Shiv Sena as well as the future of Indian democracy on Monday.
The apex court is yet to decide on a plea that sought the disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and the Thackeray faction’s move against the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision inviting the rebel camp of Shinde to form a government in the state.
He said, “We are concerned about democracy and the constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Everyone is watching what decision the judiciary will make. People are watching to see how strong our democracy is. I am not worried about the decision. The law will take its course.”
Thackeray said, “No one can take the Shiv Sena away. There is a legislature party and there is a party that works on the ground. Can you finish the party just because MLAs leave? They are trying to create a fear. Don't fall for it. Legislature party and registered party are two different things.”
Shinde was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra on June 30, with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
Shinde also won the trust vote with 164 in his favour in the 288 member assembly with only 99 MLAs voting against him.