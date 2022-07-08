Tripura Bans Illegal Slaughter, Transport Of Animals During Eid

Ahead of Eid on July 10, the government of Tripura announced guidelines for animal sacrifice and banned any kind of illegal slaughter and transport of cattle.

According to the guidelines, sacrificing animals has been allowed, said D K Chakma, the director of animal husbandry department.

He said that the government in Tripura has no intention to hurt any religious sentiments.

Chakma said, “We have received guidelines from the National Animal Welfare Board which underlines the several Court judgments and existing laws against cruelty against animals.”

“On June 18 last, the guidelines were forwarded to all the District Magistrates and SPs as they act as the enforcement agency. Accordingly, the lower rank officers have been informed of the special newly imposed restrictions,” he added.

The senior official further said, “People may have mistaken the concept of illegal animal sacrifice for animals. In the set of guidelines issued by the Central government the matters have been clearly defined and necessary directions have been passed to the authorities concerned. According to the rules, sacrifice of expectant animals, animals having calves below a certain age if sacrificed; it will be considered as illegal. Similarly, a host of parameters have been prescribed to discern whether the slaughter is legal or illegal.”