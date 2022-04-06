2 Dacoits Involved In Killing Youth In Chirang Shot Dead

Two suspected dacoits were killed in police firing in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday night.

The incident of firing took place late last night near the Hagrama Bridge over Aie River in the Chirang district of Assam.

Police forces opened fire on the miscreants who were suspected to have been involved in a dacoity incident in the district.

The two dacoits were killed have been identified as Manjit Basumatary and Lakhinath Daimary.

Police informed that the two were involved in a dacoity in the districts Khamarpara region in which a youth was shot and killed.