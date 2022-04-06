2 Dacoits Involved In Killing Youth In Chirang Shot Dead

Two suspected dacoits were killed in police firing in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday night.
The incident of firing took place late last night near the Hagrama Bridge over Aie River in the Chirang district of Assam.
Police forces opened fire on the miscreants who were suspected to have been involved in a dacoity incident in the district.
The two dacoits were killed have been identified as Manjit Basumatary and Lakhinath Daimary.
Police informed that the two were involved in a dacoity in the districts Khamarpara region in which a youth was shot and killed.
A gang of miscreants had broken into the residence of one Manoranjan Narzary. Following the commotion created by the residents, the miscreants opened fire in which the youth was killed. The deceased youth was been identified as Raja Boro.
Meanwhile, the Additional superintendent of Chirang police (SP) Prakash Medhi was shot in another incident of firing that took place on Monday night in Chirang in which two miscreants were killed.
The incident took place at Khungring in Runikhata along the Indo-Bhutan border as firing broke out between police and miscreants. Two miscreants, suspected to be dacoits were shot dead in the firing.