J&K: Terrorist Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district on Wednesday.
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Encounter has started at Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”
One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, Kashmir police further informed via Twitter.
It wrote, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."
Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore, reported ANI.
Three associates of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on April 1.
As per reports, security forces also recovered one AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds, and one grenade from their possession.
Police said that the trio was providing logistical support to terrorists in the district.
"The trio were working for JeM outfit and were providing logistic and transportations to terrorists in the district," the official release read.
The accused had been identified as Owais Altaf, Aqib Manzoor, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit.