No End In Sight As Fuel Price Hike Continues

Fuel prices went up by another 80 paise per litre on Wednesday meaning prices of petrol and diesel have rise by Rs 10 a litre with 14 hikes in 16 days.

Petrol prices in Delhi crossed Rs 105 mark today to be priced at Rs 105.41, while in Mumbai, it crossed Rs 120 a litre to cost Rs 120.51. Diesel prices in the national capital stood at Rs 96.67 per, while in Mumbai it stood at Rs 104.77 per litre, reported ANI.

Petrol prices in Guwahati rose by 89 paise per litre, while diesel prices rose by 84 paise a litre, meaning cost of a litre of petrol in the city is Rs 105.66 and price of one litre of diesel stood at Rs 91.40.

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India merely saw a change of “only five per cent” in fuel prices as he defended the central government and compared the situation with rising prices in other countries.