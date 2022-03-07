Assam

3 New Covid-19 Cases In Assam As Death Toll Remains Unchanged

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 14 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.
Assam on Monday reported 3 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 66. The positivity rate stood at 0.09 percent.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,408 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Barpeta (2), and Kamrup Metro (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 164 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,112. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

