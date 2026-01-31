Three Lives Lost in Separate Road Accidents in Assam

A young motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Assam’s Silchar on Friday, triggering public anger and a brief road blockade. The accident took place near Rangpur Clock Tower on the Silchar–Imphal National Highway.

The victim has been identified as Pradip Dhar, a resident of Salganga in Udharbond area in Cachar district. According to sources, he was travelling on a motorcycle with another youth when a speeding dumper suddenly hit their bike and fled the spot.

Pradip Dhar died on the spot, while the other rider, Rajdeep Dhar, was seriously injured. Local people immediately rushed the injured youth to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

After the incident, police reached the spot to recover the body, during which tensions rose in the area. Angry locals blocked the highway for some time, demanding the arrest of the dumper driver. The blockade was lifted later after police assured necessary action.

Residents alleged that reckless movement of dumpers has increased on this road, leading to frequent accidents and putting lives at risk.

In another incident, another deadly road accident was reported from Assam’s Demow in Sivasagar district. A Bolero pickup vehicle collided head-on with a truck near a dhaba.

Two people were killed on the spot in the collision. The identities of the deceased had not been established at the time of reporting.

