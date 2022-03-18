CJI NV Ramana Visits Guru Nanak Darbar In Dubai

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Friday visited Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai.
Other Supreme Court (SC) judges including Justice L N Rao and Justice Hima Kohli also accompanied him and paid their obeisance reported ANI.
Notably, CJI Ramana is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is his first official visit to the country.
The CJI, while speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Indian community at the India Social and Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, said that India and UAE share a strong friendship and relationship, not only now, but historically.
He said, “One of the major reasons for strong ties between two nations is that Indians constitute one of the strongest ethnic groups. Nearly 3.5 million Indians are living here comprising 30 per cent of the total population. Indians have contributed to the development of UAE over the years.”
SC judges including Justice Hima Kohli, Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador for UAE were among those who attended the event.
The CJI will also be attending the fourth edition of the International Conference on ‘Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation’ to be held in Dubai on March 19.