CJI NV Ramana Visits Guru Nanak Darbar In Dubai

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Friday visited Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai.

Other Supreme Court (SC) judges including Justice L N Rao and Justice Hima Kohli also accompanied him and paid their obeisance reported ANI.

Notably, CJI Ramana is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is his first official visit to the country.

The CJI, while speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Indian community at the India Social and Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, said that India and UAE share a strong friendship and relationship, not only now, but historically.