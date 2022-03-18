Assam: Pregnant Woman Assaulted By VDP Personnel In Moran

A pregnant woman along with her mother and sister were assaulted by a Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel in Assam's Moran, a video of which went viral on Friday.

The incident took place at the Khumtai area of Moran town in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday. A pregnant woman was beaten up in public, which was captured in a now viral video.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is currently receiving treatment following the incident.

She was beaten up along with her mother and sister after they tried to protect the father who was being assaulted by the VDP personnel.