430 Assam Govt Employees Held for Corruption Since 2019

Assam has seen the arrest of 430 government employees on corruption charges, while another 25 were held for accumulating disproportionate assets, official documents reveal.

Despite the arrests, no convictions have been recorded so far, highlighting delays in thejudicial process.

Among those detained under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 302 were arrested by the state police’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, 88 by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, and 40 by various district police stations. Out of all the arrested employees, 23 have been dismissed from their positions.

Charge sheets have been filed against 291 employees, and departmental proceedings are ongoing against those accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Officials said judicial proceedings are underway, but none of the cases have reached a conclusion yet.