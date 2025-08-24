Assam Govt Employees’ Body to Launch Stir Demanding Old Pension Scheme

The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association has strongly opposed the Centre’s move to replace the National Pension Scheme (NPS) with the proposed Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), reiterating its demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The demand came during the Association’s 3rd Biennial Conference, held today at the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association auditorium in Rupnagar, Guwahati.

In a press release issued by its newly elected President Achyutananda Hazarika and General Secretary Apurba Sharma, the Association announced that a massive democratic movement will be launched across Assam from September 2025 to press for OPS.

Representatives of various teachers’ and employees’ organisations participated in the conference and pledged to carry forward a united struggle against NPS.

Inaugurating the programme, Chandan Kakoti, President of the Assam Secretariat Service Association, assured full cooperation and appealed to other organisations to join the fight.

Speaking at the open session, Professor Jagadish Chandra Goswami criticised the “discriminatory” policy, pointing out that while Ministers and MLAs continue to enjoy OPS benefits, government employees are pushed into the uncertainty of NPS.

Former senior bureaucrats also lent their voices to the cause. Rajiv Kumar Bora, retired IAS officer and former Chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal, argued that if calculated properly, the Finance Department of Assam would find no difficulty in granting OPS. Dilip Kumar Bora, a retired IPS officer, alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to brand employees as corrupt and anti-people, urging workers to respond with commitment and service.

The session also resolved to form a welfare fund to ensure the security and well-being of employees in their workplaces.

The Association said the coming movement will be one of the biggest coordinated protests by government employees in Assam in recent years, with OPS restoration as its central demand.

