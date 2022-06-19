Assam CM Visits Tripura Ahead of By-Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Tripura on Sunday to drum up support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the upcoming by-polls on June 23.

Sarma received a warm welcome after he landed at the airport at state capital Agartala on Sunday morning.

CM Sarma is slated to attend three public rallies and a road show in the state. He will attend programmes in the West Tripura, Dhalai and North Tripura districts during his visit.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Sarma shared a glimpse of his arrival to Tripura and wrote, “Humbled to receive such a rousing welcome from @BJP4Tripura karyakartas at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport, Agartala. Their energy and enthusiasm always inspire me.”