Assam CM Visits Tripura Ahead of By-Polls
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Tripura on Sunday to drum up support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the upcoming by-polls on June 23.
Sarma received a warm welcome after he landed at the airport at state capital Agartala on Sunday morning.
CM Sarma is slated to attend three public rallies and a road show in the state. He will attend programmes in the West Tripura, Dhalai and North Tripura districts during his visit.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Sarma shared a glimpse of his arrival to Tripura and wrote, “Humbled to receive such a rousing welcome from @BJP4Tripura karyakartas at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport, Agartala. Their energy and enthusiasm always inspire me.”
The by-polls for 4 Assembly seats in Tripura will be held on June 23. The polls are crucial for the BJP with Chief Minister Manik Saha who took charge from Biplab Deb last month making his assembly election debut.
Apart from Assam CM, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Kumar Majumder, Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee, Union Minister Nishit Pramanik, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli are expected to visit Tripura to campaign in the four poll-bound constituencies.
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also met former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Taking to twitter, Sarma wrote, “Happy to have met former Tripura CM and younger brother Biplab Kumar Deb on my visit to Agartala today. Looking forward to work together during by-election campaigning in the state.”