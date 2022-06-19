Pakistan Release 20 Indian Fishermen In Gesture Of Goodwill

As many as 20 Indian fisherman captive in Pakistan for the last five years were released in a gesture of goodwill on Sunday.

They had been arrested for alleged illegal fishing in the country’s waters and had since been languishing in jail.

The fishermen were lodged at the Malir district jail in the Landhi area of Karachi. They were sent to Lahore from where they will head to the Wagah border and will be handed over to Indian authorities, reports stated.

The superintendent of the jail, Muhammad Irshad said that the fishermen were released on orders from the federal government.