51 People Killed In Encounters In Assam, Govt Tells Court

As many 51 people have been killed in police encounters in the state the government of Assam told the Gauhati High Court on Monday.

The home department of the government of Assam today submitted an affidavit regarding the encounters in the state.

According to the affidavit, a total of 139 people were injured in different encounters in Assam.

The affidavit provided data on encounters for the time period between May 2021 and May 2022.

The home department mentioned that these encounters were undertaken in a total of 31 districts of the state.

It may be noted that the government had informed in an earlier affidavit that as many as 28 people were killed in such encounters.