Assam: Educational Institutes In Kamrup To Remain Closed On Tuesday

The office of the deputy commissioner of the Kamrup district of Assam on Monday notified that all educational institutions under North Kamrup will remain closed on June 21 due to the prevailing weather conditions.
According to the order, areas coming under North Kamrup including North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan revenue circle will remain closed tomorrow.
The decision was taken in view of the weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding incessant rainfall.
It may be noted that incessant rainfall over the past week has caused flooding with water levels of several rivers rising above the dangerous levels.
All educational institutions including both private and government-funded institutions will remain closed, according to the order.
However, the order dated June 20 added that the examinations that are scheduled to be held, will go ahead as per schedule.
The order read, “In view of the weather forecast issued by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) regarding incessant rainfall, rising water level and bad weather conditions in Kamrup district w.e.f. 21st June, 2022; it is hereby notified to all educational institutions (both Govt. & Private) under North Kamrup falling at North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia & Kayan Revenue Circle to be closed down on 21st June, 2022 with the exception of conduct of examinations which have already been scheduled.”