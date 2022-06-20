Assam: Educational Institutes In Kamrup To Remain Closed On Tuesday

The office of the deputy commissioner of the Kamrup district of Assam on Monday notified that all educational institutions under North Kamrup will remain closed on June 21 due to the prevailing weather conditions.

According to the order, areas coming under North Kamrup including North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan revenue circle will remain closed tomorrow.

The decision was taken in view of the weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding incessant rainfall.

It may be noted that incessant rainfall over the past week has caused flooding with water levels of several rivers rising above the dangerous levels.