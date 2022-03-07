66.16% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM In Majuli Bypolls

A total of 66.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the Majuli bypolls held on Monday which was a three-way battle.

The candidates vying for votes included the ruling BJP candidate Bhuban Gam, the opposition's joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C).

An estimated electorate of 1.33 lakh people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by elections.

High pitched campaigning was seen in the build up to the by polls with Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting the river island twice to campaign for party candidate Bhuban Gam.

On the other hand, opposition leaders including Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi canvassed for Basumatary.