66.16% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM In Majuli Bypolls

A total of 66.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the Majuli bypolls held on Monday which was a three-way battle.
The candidates vying for votes included the ruling BJP candidate Bhuban Gam, the opposition's joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C).
An estimated electorate of 1.33 lakh people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by elections.
High pitched campaigning was seen in the build up to the by polls with Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting the river island twice to campaign for party candidate Bhuban Gam.
On the other hand, opposition leaders including Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi canvassed for Basumatary.
The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Aysuh Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27.
The former Chief Minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.
Meanwhile, an official informed that the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam took all arrangements for conducting polls in a free, fair, safe and peaceful manner and election observers appointed to keep a strict vigil on law and order, expenditure and to strictly enforce COVID protocols in the polling stations, an official said.
The voting in Majuli had begun at 7 am and recorded a turnout of around 32.40 per cent.
The result for the by-polls will be declared on March 10.