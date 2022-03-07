Stranded Indian student who was shot in Ukraine back home

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying Indian evacuees including Harjot Singh who sustained bullet injuries in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase here on Monday evening.

Union minister General V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mostly students have also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm.

V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

Earlier, Harjot Singh met Union Minister General VK Singh at an airport in Poland from where he was flown to India in a special aircraft as part of the government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga".

Also Read: Russia Recruits Syrian Soldiers To Fight In Ukraine: US Officials

On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot multiple times and hisleg was also fractured.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military invasion. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Nearly 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries so far.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: Train carrying essential items from Lviv reaches Kyiv