Arunachal Villagers Protest Against Atrocities Of NSCN (IM)

Villagers from Kapu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Monday protested against the harassment faced by locals due to the activities of insurgent groups like the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).
Notably, an operation of the 6th Assam Rifles against a major faction of the insurgent group NSCN (IM) entered its second day today.
Following heavy firing exchanges, security forces recovered one HK Series Assault Rifle along with one magazine and 40 rounds of ammunition from the site in a thorough search operation earlier in the day.
An official release said, “In a joint show of resistance against the NSCN IM insurgent group on March 7 2022, at around 11 am the villagers including women and children of Kapu village came out in strength and unanimously voiced their protest against harassment of villagers and nefarious activities of the insurgents through a protest rally.”
“The villagers unanimously condemned the constant exploitation meted out to them by various factions of NSCN and waved placards to protest against the insurgent gpsfor their frequent acts of brutal terror and illegal extortion and harassment in South Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.
Meanwhile, protestors informed that the insurgent groups had placed demands of payment of extortion money from shop keepers, contractors and local businessmen of the village.
They also demanded one lakh rupees from a road construction company along with ration including pigs for consumption from the villagers who are largely poor, protestors said.