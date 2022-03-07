Arunachal Villagers Protest Against Atrocities Of NSCN (IM)

Villagers from Kapu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Monday protested against the harassment faced by locals due to the activities of insurgent groups like the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Notably, an operation of the 6th Assam Rifles against a major faction of the insurgent group NSCN (IM) entered its second day today.

Following heavy firing exchanges, security forces recovered one HK Series Assault Rifle along with one magazine and 40 rounds of ammunition from the site in a thorough search operation earlier in the day.

An official release said, “In a joint show of resistance against the NSCN IM insurgent group on March 7 2022, at around 11 am the villagers including women and children of Kapu village came out in strength and unanimously voiced their protest against harassment of villagers and nefarious activities of the insurgents through a protest rally.”