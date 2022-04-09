8 Leading Dutch Companies To Take Part In Waterways Conclave 2022

The Netherlands Embassy and the Netherlands Business Support Offices (NBSO) in India announced the participation of a Dutch mission comprising a delegation of eight world leading Dutch companies at the Waterways Conclave 2022.

The delegation was led by the Chief representative cum trade and investment commissioner of the Netherlands Business Support Offices in India, Amlan Bora. It comprised a diverse group of companies that represent the Dutch manufacturing, dredging, maritime logistics, design and consultancy and port operating industries.

Waterways Conclave 2022, an event of the Ministry of ports, waterways and shipping of the Government of India, will be held on April 11 and 12 at Chowkidingee Assam’s in Dibrugarh.

Bora said, “I am extremely happy to be leading a delegation of 8 Dutch companies to the Waterways Conclave 2022 in Dibrugarh. For most companies in the delegation, the East part of India has so far remained the unexplored region.”

“Companies like Port of Rotterdam, Broekman Logistics, Vopak, APM Terminals, Boskalis, Royal IHC are all for the first time in this region through this conclave. The Netherlands and India are strong partners in the broader maritime sector, and this has been manifested in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) first signed in 2008 between the Ministries of shipping of India and the Ministry of infrastructure and water of the netherlands, which will shortly be renewed,” he added.

“By being present at this conclave, many companies want to explore the new opportunities in coastal and inland logistics in North-Eastern region of India and its potential in opening up new markets in South and Southeast Asia,” said Bora.