9 More People Killed As Floods Ravage 33 Districts In Assam

As many as 5,137 villages in 127 revenue circles in 33 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, according to a report from the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS) on Sunday.

According to the report, the districts that have been affected are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.

In addition, as many as seven rivers in the state are flowing above the danger levels. The Beki river is overflowing at road bridge, Manas at Nh road crossing, Pagladiya at Nt road crossing, Puthimari at Nh road crossing, Kopili at Dharamtul, Subansiri at Badatighat, and Brahmaputra at Dhubri, Goalpara, Tezpur and Neamatighat.