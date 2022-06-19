9 More People Killed As Floods Ravage 33 Districts In Assam

As many as 5,137 villages in 127 revenue circles in 33 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, according to a report from the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS) on Sunday.
According to the report, the districts that have been affected are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.
In addition, as many as seven rivers in the state are flowing above the danger levels. The Beki river is overflowing at road bridge, Manas at Nh road crossing, Pagladiya at Nt road crossing, Puthimari at Nh road crossing, Kopili at Dharamtul, Subansiri at Badatighat, and Brahmaputra at Dhubri, Goalpara, Tezpur and Neamatighat.
Of them, the Kopili river is flowing above the highest flood level at Kampur, data from FRIMS showed.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,147 relief camps are being operated by the government of Assam in the flood-affected regions which are housing 1,86,424 inmates at the moment, official data showed.
Moreover, a total of nine people lost their lives in the extreme conditions. According to the FRIMS report, six men and three children were killed in the last 24 hours.
Of them, six people died in floods, while the remaining died in landslides. Further, eight other people are reported to be missing due to floods.
The data from FRIMS also highlighted that 165 houses were either partially or fully damaged due to the extremities in the last 24 hours.