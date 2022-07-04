9 People From Assam Dead, 12 Missing In Manipur Landslide

The number of people from Assam who died in the landslide in Manipur has risen to nine, while at least 12 others are still missing following the tragic incident, officials informed on Monday.

A list of 26 people has been compiled by the state government who were present at the Tupul railway yard construction site in the Noney district of Manipur where the landslide occurred on June 29.

As many as 42 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the tragic incident, while 20 more are still missing. So far, 18 people have been rescued alive from the site.

Assam water resources minister Pijush Hazarika, who went to the site of the incident, told reporters, “We have names of 26 people from the state who were at that site. Among them, one was an Army jawan, and one a railway engineer; the rest were construction company workers.”

The cabinet minister has been camped in Manipur since Saturday to oversee search and rescue operations.