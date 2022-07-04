Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The move will come as a relief to the people of Maharashtra as fuel prices have been skyrocketing in the state. A decision will be taken on the matter in the state cabinet, Shinde told the legislative house in reply to queries after he won the floor test.

Following the assembly session, Shinde told reporters, “We will cut VAT on petroleum to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra. When the Central government comes with any state government, the speed of development increases multifold in that state. We will surely get benefit from Devendra Fadnavis's experience.”

The current price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel prices are Rs 97.28 per litre.