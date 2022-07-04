Bridge Linking Important Locations Washed Away By Floods In Arunachal

An important bridge built at a strategic location along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh was washed away due to floods, a border roads organisation (BRO) official informed on Sunday.
The bridge built over the Oyong river connected two strategic locations near Kororu village in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal along the international borders. The official informed that it connected the district headquarters in Koloriang to Damin, a vital link at the border.
Brigadier Anirudh S Kanwar, the chief engineer of BRO’s Project Arunank said that the bridge on the Koloriang – Huri road, about one kilometer from Lee. It was washed away in flash floods on Saturday, he said.
The impact of the water was so big that only a panel of the bridge could be seen downstream about 100 meters away, Brigadier Kanwar said.
He said, “All necessary manpower and machines have been mobilised to undertake the task on priority by the 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank to restore it. The officer commanding of 119 RCC, Roshan, and platoon commander Major Mohit Kumar are working at the site.”
Meanwhile, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Kurung Kumey district, Ocean Gao assured all possible help for the restoration of the bridge at the earliest.