Bridge Linking Important Locations Washed Away By Floods In Arunachal

An important bridge built at a strategic location along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh was washed away due to floods, a border roads organisation (BRO) official informed on Sunday.

The bridge built over the Oyong river connected two strategic locations near Kororu village in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal along the international borders. The official informed that it connected the district headquarters in Koloriang to Damin, a vital link at the border.

Brigadier Anirudh S Kanwar, the chief engineer of BRO’s Project Arunank said that the bridge on the Koloriang – Huri road, about one kilometer from Lee. It was washed away in flash floods on Saturday, he said.