"A Govt. Acting On Suspicion Should Not Remain in Power" –Aminul Islam On Eviction

Amid ongoing tension at the Kampur eviction site, MLA Aminul Islam visited the area to meet with residents affected by the state’s clearance operations. The evicted individuals expressed deep distress, with some reportedly shouting that they would rather be shot than remain without resettlement and claiming that, if they are Bangladeshis, they should be sent back to Bangladesh.

During his visit, MLA Aminul Islam stood alongside the evicted residents, sharing in their grief and emphasising that the state government must ensure legal and humane procedures during the eviction process. He questioned the rationale behind providing government schemes, such as schools, housing, and water supply projects, in forest land areas that were later subjected to eviction.

Islam criticised the government, stating that a government that treats people as suspicious and takes action based on assumptions should not remain in power. He emphasised that if there are doubts about someone’s citizenship, the government has sufficient procedures and authority, such as surveys and verification processes, to resolve them before taking any action. He questioned why the authorities would target only one community, adding that such selective suspicion raises serious concerns about governance.

The MLA highlighted the severe impact on students who have been deprived of education and families forced into makeshift living conditions due to a lack of food, clothing, and shelter. He called on the government to guarantee proper rehabilitation and resettlement for all evicted families.

The eviction site in Kampur has seen heightened emotions, with residents demanding immediate resettlement. Some expressed frustration in extreme terms, reflecting the urgency and despair of those affected.

Meanwhile, in Rupahihat, the administration has prepared to carry out eviction operations at the Grazing Reserve, serving notices to 75 families occupying 38 bighas of land.

The notice, issued for Plot No. 12 of Kichamatar under Khatowal Mouza’s Bhaktagaon area, gave the occupants 15 days to vacate the encroached government land. Following the issuance of the notice, some encroachers have voluntarily cleared the land, dismantling their houses and relocating elsewhere.

The administration and police have reiterated the eviction directive, giving a final deadline of December 4 for all families to vacate. Failure to comply will result in forced clearance of the properties. Approximately 1,000 residents from the 75 families have been living in Bhaktagaon, but most are reportedly cooperating with the administration and vacating the land after receiving official notices.

