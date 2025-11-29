"Assam CM Acting Like King, a Don”, Says AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam After Gauhati HC Scraps NSA Detention

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, who was released after the Gauhati High Court the NSA charges against him, has hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of acting like a “king” and a “don” and said his arrests were done out of revenge.

Speaking to the media, Islam said, “It is an atrocity committed by the present BJP government, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks of himself as a king. And a don of the state. He can do anything, whatever he thinks, whatever he wishes, he can do anything.”

The Nagaon MLA was arrested on May 14 under the NSA, soon after he was granted bail in another case related to his comments on the Pahalgam attack. He said the government refused to release him even after the court cleared him.

“After examining my statement, the Nagaon Court granted me bail within 15 days. But on that day, the state government refused to release me and issued an order that I was detained under the NSA because, if I went outside, social peace could not be maintained. But it was only the state government's revenge because I criticised it very harshly during the last budget session,” Islam claimed.

He thanked the Gauhati High Court for calling his detention illegal.

“The Court passed a verdict that the detention order was illegal and I was detained illegally withou t any valid cause, and they ordered the government to release me immediately,” he said.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain also reacted to the development, accusing the state government of using the NSA for political reasons. “The court has ordered the release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from NSA custody. The Assam government is misusing the NSA,” he said.

Hussain added that the court’s order proves their stand and that “legal procedures must not be weaponised against elected representatives or citizens.”

