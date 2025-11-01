A King or A CM? People of Assam Confused Over CM Sarma’s Statement!

People of Assam are in a bit of confusion, which is reflected in the social media posts of netizens. The confusion, as the netizens express, is whether they have A king in the form of the Chief Minister or they really have a king? . This came after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements in front of the media.

The people of Assam have taken to social media to criticise Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he repeatedly referred to himself as a “king” when asked about watching Zubeen Garg’s last movie, Roi Roi Binale.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma claimed he would watch the film at his own convenience, insisting he would not “take political mileage” from the occasion. “First comes the people, then the king. Those who think of themselves as the king went ahead, booked tickets in bulk, and occupied seats, preventing ordinary viewers from watching the film,” he said.

The CM stressed that Zubeen’s legacy belongs to the public, not to any individual. “The public will have access first, and I will follow later. Those trying to sit ahead of me forget: Zubeen’s legacy is the property of the people, not of a king,” he added.

He further criticised bulk bookings, noting, “Some took 200 seats, some 300. A king should stand at the end of the line, not the front. The public should enjoy the movie first; the king will watch later.”

While the CM refers to himself as the “king” because of his position as Chief Minister, holding office does not automatically justify such a title. In contrast, when discussing Zubeen Garg, revered by the people of Assam as the “king” of music, the Chief Minister’s repeated self-reference has raised questions about the appropriateness of assuming the same title in the public eye.

Sarma’s repeated self-reference as a “king” has triggered widespread criticism online, with netizens questioning the tone and appropriateness of his comments amid a tribute to the legendary singer.

