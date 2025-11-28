“A Targeted Political Conspiracy by the Assam CM to Stop Me From 2026 Polls”: Aminul Islam

After spending 217 days in jail, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam walked out of detention on Friday to a massive gathering of supporters outside the jail premises. Moments after his release, the Dhing legislator launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging a “targeted political conspiracy” behind his prolonged incarceration.

Islam said the overwhelming turnout of people outside the jail reflected “public anger” against the government’s actions. He accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly expressing hostility toward the Miya Muslim community.

“Assam’s Chief Minister openly says he is against Miya Muslims. He feels happy when the community suffers,” Islam alleged. “Because I raised my voice, staged protests, and exposed their actions, they put me behind bars under the NSA.”

He claimed that the government’s “primary objective” was to prevent him from contesting the 2026 Assembly elections.

“I was detained from May 2025 to May 2026, just before the elections. The plan was clear: if I stayed in jail, I couldn’t contest and couldn’t expose the government’s false promises inside the Assembly,” he said. “Whenever I speak in the House, the BJP faces discomfort.”

Islam further criticised the government’s financial management, alleging that Assam was now burdened with “₹1.5 lakh crore debt,” which he said would heavily impact future generations.

Reasserting that his detention was politically motivated, he said, “Had I been outside, I would have staged massive protests. They wanted to silence me.”

Islam added that his release was possible only because of judicial intervention. “It was all part of the Assam CM’s plan to keep me away from the elections. But the Gauhati High Court delivered justice. I have walked out of jail, and if the people want me to speak for our community, even Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot stop me,” he said.

Issuing a direct challenge to Chief Minister Sarma, the AIUDF MLA declared that his political battle would continue with renewed strength. “Under the open sky today, I want to say clearly, people will give their verdict. We will win again in the 2026 elections,” he asserted.

Crowds of supporters chanted slogans as Islam vowed to intensify his political campaign in the coming months, setting the stage for a heated run-up to the next Assembly polls

