AAP Chief Kejriwal Invites Assam CM to Delhi for Tea

At the time when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Kejriwal a “coward” and dared him to speak against him outside the Assembly premises, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his maiden visit in the state on Sunday had invited CM Sarma to his place for a cup of tea.

While addressing the crowd at Sonaram field in Guwahati said, “I came to know that before my arrival, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji was giving me warnings that when I will come to the state, he will put me in jail and won't let me leave.”

“The people of Assam are very good and welcome guests wholeheartedly. They don't give us threats or warnings. CM Sarma should learn from his own people. I would like to invite him to Delhi and become my guest. I will give him a ride around my place and have a good meal with him. Giving open warnings don’t suit a chief minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that people now need a new engine and not a double-engine government.

Addressing the huge gathering, Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP focuses on development goals that are a necessity for the public, whereas the BJP always aims at creating division among people.