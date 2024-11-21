6 Defectors In AAP's 11-Candidate First List For Delhi Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not wasted any time and named 11 candidates in its first list for the Delhi assembly polls, likely to be held next year. The party has fielded a mix of new faces and seasoned political figures, including six turncoats, three each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Among the candidates, Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chhatarpur, and Anil Jha will represent AAP in Kiradi. Deepak Singhla has been nominated for Vishwas Nagar, while Sarita Singh will contest from Rohtas Nagar. BB Tyagi will stand for AAP in Laxmi Nagar, and Ram Singh Netaji has been selected for Badarpur. Zubair Chaudhary will contest from Seelampur, and Veer Singh Dhingan will run for Seemapuri. Gaurav Sharma has been chosen for Ghonda, Manoj Tyagi for Karawal Nagar, and Somesh Shaukeen for Matiala.
The list includes several high-profile defections. Both Tanwar and Jha, former BJP legislators who joined AAP earlier this year, are part of the lineup. BB Tyagi, a former BJP leader and two-time councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, is also among the candidates. Deepak Singhla, who previously contested from Vishwas Nagar and lost to the BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma, has been re-nominated. Sarita Singh, who heads AAP’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, and is a former MLA from Rohtas Nagar, is also in the race.
Other candidates include Ram Singh Netaji, a two-time MLA from Badarpur, and Zubair Chaudhary, the son of five-time Seelampur MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed. Veer Singh Dhingan, who is a three-time Congress MLA from Seemapuri, has switched to AAP. Gaurav Sharma, AAP’s national joint secretary for organization building, and Manoj Tyagi, a former councillor, are also in the running. Somesh Shaukeen, a former Congress MLA, has joined AAP this year.
The AAP has notably excluded three sitting MLAs—Kirari’s Rituraj Jha, Seelampur’s Abdul Rahman, and Matiala’s Gulab Singh Yadav—from its candidate list, leaving open the possibility of their inclusion in future announcements.
