Advertisement for Asstt Professors: AARSA Urges CM For Urgent Initiative

The All Assam Research Scholars’ Association (AARSA) has submitted an open letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to immediately advertise vacant Assistant Professor posts in government and provincialised colleges across Assam.

The Association highlighted that no advertisement for these positions has been issued for over a year, leading to several pressing issues:

A shortage of permanent teaching staff, forcing colleges to depend heavily on guest faculties.

Increasing unemployment among highly qualified candidates.

Rising age-related job insecurity for aspirants.

The open letter emphasises that timely recruitment is crucial for the smooth functioning of academic institutions and for safeguarding the future of thousands of deserving candidates.

AARSA has appealed to the Chief Minister to take prompt action to mitigate the growing crisis in Assam’s higher education sector.

The letter was signed by Devasish Hazarika, President, and Shruti Smriti Dutta, General Secretary of the Association. A copy of the open letter addressed to the Chief Minister was enclosed with the submission.

