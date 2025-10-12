AASU Announces Series of Statewide Programs Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced a series of statewide programs to demand justice for late singer Zubeen Garg. The planned events include a sit-in protest on October 14, a candlelight vigil on October 19, and a symbolic “Nyay Samdal” on October 23 across all districts of Assam.

According to AASU, the October 14 protest will be held at public locations in district headquarters across Assam. On October 19, regional student unions will light candles in honour of Zubeen Garg in local public spaces during the evening. The October 23 program will see the execution of the “Nyay Samdal” across all district headquarters, highlighting the demand for fair investigation and justice.

AASU leaders emphasised their clear demands:

Justice must be delivered to Zubeen Garg. The investigation into the circumstances that led to his death must be swift and thorough. All guilty individuals should face exemplary punishment. The Assam government must prepare a stringent chargesheet with evidence against the perpetrators to ensure they do not escape justice.

AASU President Utpal Sharma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan criticised the handling of the case, noting that several individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and Shekhar Goswami, have been arrested. However, members of the team associated with Zubeen Garg’s care and certain members of the Assam Association in Singapore allegedly failed to act responsibly, leading to the tragic loss of the state’s cultural icon. AASU called the situation a “serious and irreversible crime” and demanded that the truth be fully revealed to the people of Assam.

The statement also highlighted concerns over the Assam government’s inability to bring Assamese members from Singapore back to India, questioning the effectiveness of the current administration. AASU called for strict measures against anyone obstructing the investigation, including revocation of passports where necessary.

While emphasising that Zubeen Garg’s personal property is a private family matter, AASU clarified that all of his movable, immovable, and intellectual assets should rightfully remain with his wife, Garima Garg, and family.

“The people of Assam and AASU will not rest until justice is delivered to singer Zubeen Garg,” the statement concluded.

