AASU Chief Utpal Sarma Slams Piracy of 'Roi Roi Binale'

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma has strongly condemned the rampant piracy of Roi Roi Binale, the last dream project of late music icon Zubeen Garg, calling it a “tragedy for Assam.”

In a powerful Facebook post, Sarma appealed to the Assam Police to take the strictest possible action against those involved in leaking or circulating the film online.

“The piracy of Zubeen Garg’s dream film Roi Roi Binale must be called a cultural tragedy for Assam. The police must act firmly so that no one dares to upload even a scene on Facebook,” Sarma wrote.

He further revealed that full copies of the film have surfaced on several websites and warned that those responsible are not “fans of Zubeen Garg but criminals.”

Appealing to fans and the public, the AASU leader urged everyone to honour the late artist’s legacy by watching the film only in theatres:

“We must pledge to show respect to our beloved artist by watching Roi Roi Binale only in cinemas, not on any app or pirated website. Let’s not share or promote any illegal version,” he wrote, signing off with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Many have echoed Sarma’s call, demanding swift police action against piracy networks that have tarnished the release of the film—a creation Zubeen had envisioned as his ultimate cinematic tribute to Assamese culture.