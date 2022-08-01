Massive Fire Breaks Out At Madhya Pradesh Hospital, 8 Dead

At least eight people have been reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. Huge plumes of smoke coming out from the hospital building were seen in visuals from the spot.

The fire broke out at New Life Multi-specialty Hospital near Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur today afternoon.

Police said that as many as five patients and three hospital staff have been reportedly killed in the fire so far. In addition, over a dozen people have sustained injuries in the incident.