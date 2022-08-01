Massive Fire Breaks Out At Madhya Pradesh Hospital, 8 Dead

At least eight people have been reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. Huge plumes of smoke coming out from the hospital building were seen in visuals from the spot.
The fire broke out at New Life Multi-specialty Hospital near Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur today afternoon.
Police said that as many as five patients and three hospital staff have been reportedly killed in the fire so far. In addition, over a dozen people have sustained injuries in the incident.
The chief superintendent of police in Jabalpur, Akhilesh Gaur said, “It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital.”
Meanwhile, fire tenders rushed to the spot and were able to bring the flames under control, the police official informed.
Moreover, police further said that the fire appears to have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the families of those who were killed in the unfortunate incident.