Vigilance Case: ACS Officer Nupur Bora Walks Free on Bail

The Special Judge’s Court on Tuesday granted bail to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on 15th September for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Advocate Bijan Mahajan represented Bora during the bail hearing.

Earlier, officials from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had conducted raids at Bora’s Guwahati residence, recovering 92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth nearly 1 crore.

An additional 10 lakh was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.

Bora was serving as Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that Bora was under surveillance for six months over allegations of corrupt land dealings, adding that she had allegedly transferred Hindu land to “suspicious individuals” in exchange for money during her tenure in Barpeta.

