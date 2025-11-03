Adani Power Lowest Bidder for Assam’s 3.2 GW Coal Power Project: Reuters

Adani Power Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) coal-based power supply tender floated by the Government of Assam, according to a Reuters report.

The tender—part of Assam’s long-term plan to ensure power reliability amid rising industrial and domestic demand—has already received regulatory approval from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), with a formal award letter expected soon, Reuters said, quoting the company’s post-earnings disclosure.

This project is a component of a national 22 GW thermal power pipeline that includes similar bids in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal, aimed at meeting India’s growing baseload requirements amid intermittent renewable generation.

Energy analysts say Assam’s move reflects its growing focus on energy security, as the state’s power demand frequently outpaces supply, particularly during peak summer months and flood seasons. The 3.2 GW project could significantly reduce Assam’s dependence on power imports and help stabilize its grid.

Adani Power, which currently operates 18 GW of capacity, plans to expand to 42 GW by FY2032, with investments totaling ₹2 trillion. About 12 GW of new capacity is expected to be operational by 2030. The company has pre-ordered turbines, boilers, and generators, with phased deliveries over the next 38–75 months.

If finalized, this will mark Adani Group’s first major thermal power footprint in Assam, adding to its expanding infrastructure presence in the Northeast.

Reuters first reported the development on October 31, 2025.

