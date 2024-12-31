Arunachal's Pema Khandu Named Second Richest CM in India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been named the second richest chief minister in India, with assets exceeding Rs 332 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Monday.

However, the report also points out that Khandu carries the highest liabilities among Indian chief ministers, totaling Rs 180 crore.

Leading the list of the country's richest chief ministers is Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, with assets surpassing Rs 931 crore.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been identified as the least wealthy, with declared assets of only Rs 15 lakh.

The ADR report highlights that the average assets of chief ministers across India’s states and union territories stand at Rs 52.59 crore. It also sheds light on the legal backgrounds of many chief ministers, revealing that 42% (13 out of 31) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 32% (10) facing serious criminal charges, including those for attempt to murder, kidnapping, and bribery.

The report also highlights the lack of female representation in state leadership, with only two women holding the position of chief minister: Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Atishi in Delhi. Additionally, the ADR claims that two chief ministers are billionaires.

Asset-wise, three chief ministers own assets worth over Rs 50 crore, and nine have assets ranging between Rs 11 crore and Rs 50 crore. As for educational qualifications, 10 chief ministers are graduates, while two hold doctorate degrees. Age-wise, six chief ministers are between 71 and 80 years old, and 12 are between 51 and 60 years old.