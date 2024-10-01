Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 – Online Apply, Vacancy, Post, and More
The Assam Rifles has announced the recruitment of meritorious sports persons under the Sports Quota for Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty) in various disciplines. This is a great opportunity for athletes seeking to join the Assam Rifles.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 Details
Post Name: Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty)
Total Vacancies: 38 (Male and Female)
Disciplines: Athletics, Fencing, Football, Archery, Badminton, Shooting, Judo, and Karate
Pay Scale: Pay and allowances are as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) rules applicable to Assam Rifles personnel.
Important Dates for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024
Opening of Online Applications: September 28, 2024
Closing of Online Applications: October 27, 2024
Recruitment Rally Start Date: November 25, 2024 (tentative)
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024
Citizenship: Indian citizens are eligible to apply.
Age Limit: 18-28 years for General/OBC candidates, 18-33 years for SC/ST candidates (as of August 1, 2024).
Education: Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board.
Sports Achievements: Must have participated in recognized National/International level competitions.
Application Fee
General/OBC: ₹100
SC/ST/Female: No fee
Selection Process of Assam Rifles
The selection process includes:
1. Candidate Verification: Candidates must present valid call letters and photo ID proof (such as Voter ID, Aadhaar, or Driving License) at the recruitment rally site for verification.
2. Documentation: All original documents, including age, education, caste, sports certificates, and domicile or Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), will be verified.
3. Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates will undergo height, chest (for males), and weight measurements according to Assam Rifles' physical standards.
Note: Chest measurement is not applicable to female candidates.
4. Field Trial: Candidates will participate in field trials for their specific sports discipline, where their performance will be assessed.
5. Medical Examination: A detailed medical examination will be conducted to ensure candidates meet the required medical standards of Assam Rifles.
6. Final Selection: The final selection will be based on performance in the field trials, medical fitness, and placement on the merit list.
How to Apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024?
Visit the official Assam Rifles website: www.assamrifles.gov.in.
Click on the "ONLINE APPLICATION" option.
Complete the application form by filling in all the required details.
Upload the necessary documents as specified (such as education and sports certificates).
Pay the application fee online through the provided link or at any SBI branch.
After successful payment, upload the receipt/challan online.
Download the completed application form and take a printout for future reference.
Keep a copy of the call letter, which will be needed for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Field Trials.
Important Web Links
Online Application Form: Click Here
Assam Rifles Official Advertisement: Click Here
Official Website: Click Here
FAQs
What is the last date to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024?
The last date to apply is October 27, 2024.
What is the selection process for Rifleman/Riflewoman posts?
The selection process includes Physical Standard Tests, Field Trials, and a Medical Examination.