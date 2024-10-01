Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 – Online Apply, Vacancy, Post
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 – Online Apply, Vacancy, Post, and More

The Assam Rifles has announced the recruitment of meritorious sports persons under the Sports Quota for Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty) in various disciplines. This is a great opportunity for athletes seeking to join the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 Details

Post Name: Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty)
Total Vacancies: 38 (Male and Female)
Disciplines: Athletics, Fencing, Football, Archery, Badminton, Shooting, Judo, and Karate
Pay Scale: Pay and allowances are as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) rules applicable to Assam Rifles personnel.

Important Dates for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024

  • Opening of Online Applications: September 28, 2024

  • Closing of Online Applications: October 27, 2024

  • Recruitment Rally Start Date: November 25, 2024 (tentative)

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024

  • Citizenship: Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

  • Age Limit: 18-28 years for General/OBC candidates, 18-33 years for SC/ST candidates (as of August 1, 2024).

  • Education: Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board.

  • Sports Achievements: Must have participated in recognized National/International level competitions.

Application Fee

  • General/OBC: ₹100

  • SC/ST/Female: No fee

Selection Process of Assam Rifles

The selection process includes:

1. Candidate Verification: Candidates must present valid call letters and photo ID proof (such as Voter ID, Aadhaar, or Driving License) at the recruitment rally site for verification.

2. Documentation: All original documents, including age, education, caste, sports certificates, and domicile or Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), will be verified.

3. Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates will undergo height, chest (for males), and weight measurements according to Assam Rifles' physical standards.

Note: Chest measurement is not applicable to female candidates.

4. Field Trial: Candidates will participate in field trials for their specific sports discipline, where their performance will be assessed.

5. Medical Examination: A detailed medical examination will be conducted to ensure candidates meet the required medical standards of Assam Rifles.

6. Final Selection: The final selection will be based on performance in the field trials, medical fitness, and placement on the merit list.

How to Apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024?

  • Visit the official Assam Rifles website: www.assamrifles.gov.in.

  • Click on the "ONLINE APPLICATION" option.

  • Complete the application form by filling in all the required details.

  • Upload the necessary documents as specified (such as education and sports certificates).

  • Pay the application fee online through the provided link or at any SBI branch.

  • After successful payment, upload the receipt/challan online.

  • Download the completed application form and take a printout for future reference.

  • Keep a copy of the call letter, which will be needed for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Field Trials.

Important Web Links

FAQs

Q

What is the last date to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024?

A

The last date to apply is October 27, 2024.

Q

What is the selection process for Rifleman/Riflewoman posts?

A

The selection process includes Physical Standard Tests, Field Trials, and a Medical Examination.

