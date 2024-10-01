Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 – Online Apply, Vacancy, Post, and More

The Assam Rifles has announced the recruitment of meritorious sports persons under the Sports Quota for Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty) in various disciplines. This is a great opportunity for athletes seeking to join the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2024 Details

Post Name: Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty)

Total Vacancies: 38 (Male and Female)

Disciplines: Athletics, Fencing, Football, Archery, Badminton, Shooting, Judo, and Karate

Pay Scale: Pay and allowances are as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) rules applicable to Assam Rifles personnel.