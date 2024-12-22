Advocate General Defends BCCI Role Amidst Allegations from Assam’s Opposition Leader

In a sharp rebuttal, Advocate General of Assam, Devajit Lon Saikia, has hit back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia over a letter accusing him of violating constitutional norms.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Devajit Lon Saikia expressed his surprise at the allegations, calling them baseless and unnecessary. He said, "I have been the joint secretary of BCCI for the last two years. Why is he raising the issue now when it should have been addressed earlier? There is no secrecy in this matter; everything is transparent."

The Advocate General emphasized that Debabrata Saikia should have raised the issue earlier, adding that he had requested the LoP to review the matter carefully.

He also referred to a previous case in 2014, where Debabrata Saikia had filed a complaint against him, and said that he should not be dragged into political matters. “He may have been misled by someone, but he should not mislead the public,” Saikia stated.

He also suggested that the LoP might be seeking revenge for a case he won in 2021.

In response to the claims in Debabrata Saikia's letter, the Advocate General questioned the timing of the complaint and suggested that the LoP might be opposed to his position in BCCI. "I hope he withdraws this letter. If the matter is raised in court, a proper response will be provided," Saikia concluded.

The controversy began when Debabrata Saikia addressed a complaint letter to several top authorities, including the Chief Justice of India, the Governor of Assam, and the Chief Minister of Assam, accusing Devajit Lon Saikia of violating constitutional norms and the principles of "Office of Profit" by holding dual roles as Acting General Secretary of BCCI and Director of ICC.

Saikia's letter cited a violation of the Bar Council of India Rules, which state that an advocate cannot hold the position of Secretary or Managing Director of any company. He also referenced the judgment in the Board of Control for Cricket in India & ors Vs Cricket Association of Bihar & Ors case, asserting that Devajit Lon Saikia's involvement in the executive duties of BCCI contravened legal norms.

Debabrata Saikia further pointed out that Devajit Lon Saikia had previously resigned from the post of Senior Additional Advocate General of Assam in December 2018 to contest the Secretary’s position at the Assam Cricket Association, where holding a public office was prohibited.

He questioned why Saikia, now holding a constitutional post as Advocate General, chose to take on similar roles with BCCI and ICC, potentially undermining his position as the state’s top legal officer.

The matter is likely to attract further legal and political scrutiny in the coming days.