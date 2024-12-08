Devajit Lon Saikia Appointed Acting BCCI Secretary

Devajit Lon Saikia has been appointed as the acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was made by BCCI President Roger Binny, following Jay Shah's recent transition to the position of ICC President.

Advertisment

Saikia, hailing from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer and the current joint secretary of the BCCI. He has been entrusted with the secretarial responsibilities as a stop-gap arrangement until a permanent appointment is made in accordance with the board's rules and regulations. Binny exercised his authority under clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to make the appointment.

In a letter addressed to Saikia, which has been accessed by PTI, Binny stated: "The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote.

Saikia, who also serves as the Advocate General of Assam, is expected to hold the position of acting secretary until September next year, pending the permanent filling of the vacancy.

Also Read: Assam's Devajit Saikia Appointed ICC Board Director, Representing BCCI