African Swine Fever Spread to 22 Districts in Assam: Atul Bora

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday said that the African Swine fever in Assam spread in 22 districts. He said that the chance of spreading the virus is more after lockdown.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, the minister said that the sale of pig has been banned in Tinsukia and Sivasagar. “40,000 pigs died since March 2020 in Assam. 72 places have been identified from which the virus might be spread. We have formed 427 Rapid Response Team to monitor the situation,” the Minister said.

This year 900 pigs died of the disease while 500 have been killed from the government.

He further said that the government has taken up special schemes to revive the pig business in the state.

The minister further stated that the government will also provide compensation to the pig farmers. He said that pig farmers will get compensation up to Rs. 2200 for 15 kilogram of pig, Rs. 5800 for 15-40kg of pig, Rs. 8400 for 40-70 kg pig, Rs. 12000 for 70-100 kg and Rs. 15000 for pig weighing more than 100 kg.

The 22 districts in which the disease has been spread at Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Golaghat, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

Notably, African swine fever was detected in Assam on Sunday after a pig in Dibrugarh's Bhogali Pathar village tested positive for the virus. According to the reports, the culling of pigs has begun in the area where the first case of African swine fever has been registered.

Dr Himandu Bikash Barua, Dist Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer in Dibrugarh, told news agency ANI that a sample of the pig confirmed that it had an African swine fever. African swine fever causes fever, nausea, and diarrhoea in pigs.

"In Dibrugarh's Bhogali Pathar village, a farmer's pig had a disease. The pig was examined and the sample was sent for testing. The sample confirmed that the pig had African Swine Fever," he said.